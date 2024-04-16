COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — One of Copenhagen’s oldest buildings is on fire and its iconic spire has collapsed. The roof of the 17th-century old Stock Exchange, or Boersen, that was once Denmark’s financial center, was engulfed in flames Tuesday. The building, which is situated next to the Christiansborg Palace where the parliament sits, is a popular tourist attraction. Its distinctive spire, in the shape of the tails of four dragons twined together, reached a height of 56 meters (184 feet). Huge billows of smoke rose over downtown Copenhagen and people were seen rushing inside the building to save paintings.

