IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A fire has been reported at an apartment complex on Poplar St. in Idaho Falls.
The fire has been extinguished.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Power are on scene investigating the cause of the fire, and ask people to avoid the area at this time.
Local News 8 is monitoring the situation, and will update this story when more information is released.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.