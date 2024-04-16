By Stephanie Halasz, CNN

(CNN) — Denmark’s Old Stock Exchange has been engulfed in flames, with television pictures on Tuesday showing the fire ripping through the historic building in the center of the capital.

Copenhagen police are telling people to avoid the area.

There are no reported injuries so far. People were in the building when the fire started but they were all evacuated, a police spokesperson said.

Military personnel were at the scene to support fire-fighting efforts, he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Louis Mian and Eve Brennan contributed to this report.