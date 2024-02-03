By Web Staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Firefighters since sunrise have been battling an intense four-alarm fire at a vacant warehouse in downtown St. Louis.

Crews were dispatched just after 6 a.m. Saturday to a fire at the abandoned five-story structure located at the intersection of First and O’Fallon streets. No injuries have been reported at this time and crews have launched a massive effort to quash the blaze.

Eighty firefighters are at the scene working through the building, as well as numerous pieces of equipment. Several walls had collapsed at the time of this report. Firefighters are also working defensive operations to protect nearby properties.

St. Louis Fire Département spokesperson Garon Mosby says this is not the first fire at this location, but the other fires were far smaller, by comparison, than Saturday morning’s fire. Mosby says there was a lot of paper and other burnable materials inside the building that helped the fire spread quickly.

First Alert 4 has reported on issues with this property before. In November of last year, residents complained about dirty conditions and piles of debris around the property, which is located right next to the City of St. Louis’ Polar Express route.

The property has been owned by Eubank Storage LLC since 2007, according to city property records. Previous attempts to contact the building’s owners went unanswered. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

