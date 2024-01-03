We do have a crew on their way to the scene and will have more as soon as it’s available.

There are visible flames at this time.

That’s actually right behind the Ririe Fire Station.

We are hearing the blaze is at 249 West Ririe Highway.

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Firefighters are responding to a blaze at a home in Ririe.

