WESTERN, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Bridger-Teton National Forest announced a change to the sale date for firewood and other forest products permits.

Due to the memorable snowpack and its prolonged runoff, it has been decided to delay the start date until May 30, 2023. This change is due to the soggy conditions of the roads and the vulnerability of other resources on the Forest. The annual chore of cutting and hauling firewood will still have a permit ending date of Dec. 31, 2023.

There are no other changes to the 2023 firewood program aside from the roll back date of May 30. The price per cord is still $7.00, with a minimum purchase of five cords, for $35.00. The maximum amount of firewood that may be purchased by each household is ten cords. Meaning an individual can purchase a firewood permit for five cords, cut and haul that permit’s limit and then return to a district office and purchase another five-cord permit to reach that permitted maximum amount per household.

The Forest shall also continue with the option of individuals calling into an office and purchasing a firewood permit remotely. One can accomplish this by calling an office and transferring the required information and have their permit and load tags mailed to them. It is a requirement of the purchaser to sign and date their permit to finalize the process prior to collecting firewood.

All forest off-road travel restrictions shall once again be enforced, thus making each firewood hunter obliged to know where they are and be mindful of the travel restrictions assigned to that location.