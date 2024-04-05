Wind Advisory for lower snake plain with gusts over 30mph along I-86 and I-84. Cresting expected tonight for the Portneuf River, which means a flood advisory is now in effect for Bannock County. Winter weather advisory for parks and western Wyoming, excluding Jackson Hole. Alpine in Lincoln County is included.

You can expect rain, heavy at time, thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, snow, and low visibility and slick conditions with possibly flooding and overflow in creeks and streams/canal with this slow moving front. Arrival into midday, so watch us LIVE at noon for the latest. Prepare for a thunderous afternoon with gusty winds and temps only peaking in the 50’s today. Freezing conditions tonight make it perfect for snow showers and more for the mountains and resorts and along the Teton pass and Swan Valley hills and ridges. Tracking the cold and low associated with this system will make for tricky timing of the precip, so expect sudden changes and time span to adjust for temps and movement.

Temps tomorrow with snow showers for the valley at 60% will have us in the mid 40’s for the span of Saturday and Sunday. Still windy and chilly overnight in the 30’s. Clearing up next week and warming to the 60’s when we get into Tues/Wed.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather