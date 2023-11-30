IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For the first time Friday night, Boise State fans in East Idaho won’t have to travel to the other side of the state to see their Broncos, as Boise State faces Saint Mary’s at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.

The Broncos come into this matchup an even 3-3 through the first month of their season and coming off of a 1-2 appearance at the ESPN Events Invitational last week.

As for the Gaels, they’re 3-4 to start their campaign following a close loss to Utah in California on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m., and the game will air nationally on FS1.