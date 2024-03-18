MIAMI (AP) — A charter flight carrying dozens of U.S. citizens fleeing spiraling gang violence in Haiti has landed in Miami. U.S. State Department officials said more than 30 U.S. citizens were on the government chartered flight Sunday. It arrived at the Miami International Airport after the U.S. Embassy in Haiti earlier this month urged U.S. citizens to leave the nation as soon as possible because of chaos gripping the country. Haiti’s main airport in Port-au-Prince remains closed following gang attacks. The State Department announced Saturday that it would offer limited charter flights for American citizens from the less chaotic northern city of Cap-Haïtien.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.