EVANSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Officials say the first tornadoes ever recorded in Wisconsin in the usually frigid month of February caused more than $2.4 million in damages. They said Wednesday that the tornadoes that ripped through Rock County on Feb. 8 killed some cattle and hit 30 homes. Kevin Wernet, director of Rock County Emergency Management, says the damage estimates don’t include agricultural impacts to silos, barns and equipment. Officials say more than $2 million in damages were reported in the town of Porter and more than $320,000 in damages were reported in the town of Fulton. They say two homes were destroyed and 10 sustained major damage.

