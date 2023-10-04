LIMA, Peru (AP) — The first leopard cubs born in captivity in Peru are climbing trees and greeting visitors as they make their debut at a local zoo. A male and a female, they are just over 3 months old and their eyes are large, gray and shiny. The siblings don’t have a name yet. The zoo plans to hold a contest for the public to decide what to call them. The cubs have been fed milk until recently, when they tried meat for the first time. Their parents are a 3-year-old couple brought to Peru in 2021 from a municipal zoo in Leon, Mexico. The four are the only leopards known to live in Peru. Leopards are classified as a vulnerable species on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

