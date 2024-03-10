CNN

(CNN) — The first official photograph of Catherine, Princess of Wales, since she underwent abdominal surgery in January has been released by her and her husband, William, Prince of Wales.

Kate is seen seated outside, surrounded by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the photo credited to the Prince of Wales.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day,” a post on their official Instagram account said alongside the photo. The message was signed off by “C”.

Sunday marks Mother’s Day in the UK.

The photo was taken earlier this week in Windsor, Kensington Palace told CNN.

The 42-year-old, who is recovering from surgery at home in Windsor, is unlikely to return to public duties until Easter, Kensington Palace said in January.

The palace did not reveal what her surgery was for, but said that it was noncancerous.

Kate’s absence from the public eye and William pulling out of an important family event late last month over an undisclosed personal matter have contributed to a wave of gossip and speculation.

Kensington Palace made the rare move of pushing back against the rumours on Kate’s whereabouts and health, with a spokesperson saying in February that the palace “made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

Her father-in-law, King Charles III, underwent surgery for a benign enlarged prostate in January, before revealing in February that he had a form of cancer. Buckingham Palace did not say what kind but said he is receiving treatment.

