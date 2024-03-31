NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A group of students from a New Orleans high school staged a play they developed on the steps of Louisiana’s Capitol to protest a series of anti-LGBTQ+ legislative proposals. In the past, students at Kreutziger’s high school in New Orleans have held walkouts to protest anti-inclusion proposals. This year, some of them had the idea that a play could spark more empathy. Bills pending in the state would regulate students’ pronouns, the bathrooms they can use and discussions of gender and sexuality in the classroom, which opponents call “Don’t Say Gay” bills.

