By Zachary Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Scott Hall, one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants, has turned himself in to the Fulton County jail, according to the jail’s online database.

Hall, who works as a bail bondsman in Atlanta, was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with crimes related to his alleged involvement in the Coffee County, Georgia, voting systems breach.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

