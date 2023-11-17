IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Symphony is getting ready for its upcoming season performance of American Voices on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Civic Center).

On this night of distinguished voices, Guest Conductor Julia Tai will become the first woman to lead the Idaho Falls Symphony in concert.

Principal Flute Nadine Luke steps out of the orchestra and into the spotlight with Lowell Liebermann’s Flute Concerto, and Dvorak’s New World Symphony pairs with a set of upbeat dances by American icon Florence Price. To make it even more impactful, Guest Conductor Julia Tai will host Prologues, a free pre-concert conversation starting at 6:30 p.m. for conductor insights into the evening’s program.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., with tickets ranging from $20 to $45. Discounts are available for students, and a live stream will also be made available to view the broadcast.

Reserve tickets online at www.ifsymphony.org, or arrive early and get tickets at the door on the night of the performance.