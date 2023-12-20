IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game has lifted the hunting, fishing and trapping closures in the previously closed reach of the Snake River upstream of “broken bridge” (Yingst Grade) to Pillar Falls.

The closure was in response to the detection and treatment of the Snake River for quagga mussels and larvae earlier this year.

On Monday, Dec.18, 2023, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) lifted their river closure in the same area under strict decontamination rules, which all river users must abide by.

Mandatory decontamination

Hunters, anglers and trappers who access the river at any access point between “broken bridge” (Yingst Grade) and Pillar Falls are required to decontaminate their watercraft and all conveyances both when entering and exiting the river at the permanent hot-wash station located at Centennial Waterfront Park. The hot-wash station is accessible only during Centennial Park operating hours. Current operating hours at Centennial Park are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Decontamination is provided by ISDA at no charge.

A boat is decontaminated for quagga mussels at the Twin Falls hot wash station.

“We need everyone to step up and take personal responsibility to make sure their watercraft and equipment are thoroughly decontaminated if they choose to recreate in the area below Pillar Falls,” Magic Valley Region Regional Supervisor Craig White said. “Knowing there are folks looking to access the river to hunt, fish or trap, we expect them to follow the clean, drain, dry process to reduce any chance of quagga mussels being spread to other waterbodies in Idaho.”

Access to the river between Broken Bridge (Yingst Grade) and Pillar Falls is prohibited outside of Centennial Park operating hours, according to the ISDA press release.

Watercraft includes but is not limited to boats, kayaks, paddleboards and other devices used in water. Conveyances including duck decoys, waders, fishing tackle, traps, life jackets, and anything that has touched the water.

Portions of the river remain closed

ISDA water access closure remains in effect upstream of Pillar Falls to the Twin Falls power plant, and Fish and Game is also retaining its hunting, fishing and trapping closure below the high-water mark in that same stretch of the river.

For questions about the remaining Fish and Game closure contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.