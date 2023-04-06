HEISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A fisherman is safe after a rescue Thursday on the Snake River.
It happened in the Heise area.
It is believed the man fell into the water, and that’s when authorities were called.
Rescuers put him in the boat and brought him across the water.
They believe he only had minimal injuries.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.