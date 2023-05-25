ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Enjoy a free breakfast of pancakes, sausage and hash browns once again Friday morning to kick-off Memorial Day weekend.

The Fisherman’s Breakfast will be at Keefer’s Park in St. Anthony.

The free breakfast starts at 6 a.m. and will go until about 2 p.m.

According to legend, the breakfast started as a way to show people how friendly St. Anthony is and that it is the place to stop for supplies when heading into the popular fishing country of Fremont County.

According to the St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce, they will serve nearly 5,000 people.