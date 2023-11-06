PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Paradise is still recovering five years after a wildfire destroyed most of the northern California town. The Camp Fire leveled about 11,000 homes in the town, displacing most of the 26,000 people who lived there. Five years later, only about 2,400 homes have been rebuilt. More are being built every day. The town now has just under 10,000 people living there. Many of the new residents are families with young children. The local Little League has had so much interest they are running out of space. Many people have not been able to move back because they could not afford it.

By ADAM BEAM and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press

