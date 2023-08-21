The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Ross Fork Fire Burn Area in…
Northwestern Blaine County in central Idaho…
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 528 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Ross Fork Fire Burn Area. Between 1.50 and 2.5
inches of rain have fallen over the last 36 hours. The expected
rainfall rate is 0.33 to 0.75 inch in 30 minutes. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Ross Fork Burn scar. The debris flow can consist
of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Ross Fork Fire Burn Area.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Ross Fork Fire
Burn Area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Smiley Creek Airport.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Ross Fork Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can
also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed
away in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
