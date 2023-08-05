RRA

At 720 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2.5

inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Highway 93 4th of July Creek to North Fork

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Lemhi County sheriff reported multiple landslides.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Salmon River Road

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.