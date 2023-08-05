RRA
At 720 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2.5
inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
Highway 93 4th of July Creek to North Fork
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Lemhi County sheriff reported multiple landslides.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Salmon River Road
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
