At 720 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the Moose Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Moose. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,

vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the

Moose Fire Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Moose Fire Burn

Scar.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Moose Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.