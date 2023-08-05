At 720 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Moose Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Moose. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,
vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the
Moose Fire Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Moose Fire Burn
Scar.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Moose Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
