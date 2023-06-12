At 205 PM MDT, Rainfall is tapering off across the warning area.

However, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly due

to impacts from enhanced runoff.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of creeks and streams, highways, streets

and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-

lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Grouse and Lost River.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Trail Creek, Willow Creek, Antelope Creek, Blaine Canal, Timbered

Dome Creek, Hammond Spring Creek, Dry Fork Creek, Spring Creek,

Lower Pass Creek, Cherry Creek, Champagne Creek, and James Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.