The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Idaho Falls and Ammon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
