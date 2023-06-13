The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 445 AM MDT.

* At 1136 PM MDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. It is estimated that between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Public reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spencer.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.