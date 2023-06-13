At 404 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has decreased

across the warned area, but delayed runoff is likely, and flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, rural roads

as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Fort Hall Mount Putnam. This does NOT include the Ross Fork or Two

and Half Mile burn scars.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Farmer Creek, South Fork Ross Fork, North Fork Toponce Creek,

Toponce Creek, Rapid Creek, Sawmill Creek, Ross Fork, North Fork

Rapid Creek and Thirty Day Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.