The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Blaine County in central Idaho…

Northeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Richfield and Shoshone Ice Caves.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.