The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho…
East Central Lincoln County in south central Idaho…
Northeastern Minidoka County in south central Idaho…
* Until 745 PM MDT.
* At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Laidlaw Corrals Airport and Bear Trap Airport.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
D Main Drain and C Main Drain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
