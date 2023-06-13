The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 710 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of West Central Cassia County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.