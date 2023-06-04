The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 244 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Eastern Bingham and Central Bonneville

Counties

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.