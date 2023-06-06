The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Lemhi County in east central Idaho…
* Until 700 PM MDT.
* At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, as well as
rock and mudslides, along Highway 93, near 8 miles
south of Salmon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
