The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Lemhi County in east central Idaho…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, as well as

rock and mudslides, along Highway 93, near 8 miles

south of Salmon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.