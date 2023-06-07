The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 1015 PM MDT.
* At 818 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has
already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Almo and City Of Rocks.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.