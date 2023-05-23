The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

North Central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 845 PM MDT.

* At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Idaho Falls, Ammon and Iona.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.