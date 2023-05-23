The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Madison County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 656 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Rexburg and Sugar City.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

South Teton River, Texas Slough, Teton River and Henrys Fork.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.