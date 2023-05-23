The National Weather Service in Pocatello has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

North Central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 945 PM MDT.

* At 743 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding

throughout Idaho Falls. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Idaho Falls, Ammon and Iona.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.