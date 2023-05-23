The National Weather Service in Pocatello has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Madison County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 945 PM MDT.

* At 804 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding

throughout Rexburg. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Rexburg and Sugar City.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

South Teton River, Texas Slough, Teton River and Henrys Fork.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.