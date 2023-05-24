The National Weather Service in Pocatello has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 455 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding along

highway 30 west of Burley.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways,

streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying

areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of West Central Cassia County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.