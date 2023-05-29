The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

West Central Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Topance Creek, King Creek, and other minor tributaries on the east

slope of the Portneuf Range.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Clear Creek, Jeff Cabin Creek, Portneuf River, South Fork Ross

Fork, Twentyfour Mile Creek, North Fork Pebble Creek, South Fork

Toponce Creek, Little Toponce Creek, North Fork Toponce Creek,

Eighteenmile Creek, Thirty Day Creek, King Creek, Rapid Creek,

Pebble Creek, Inman Creek, Toponce Creek and West Branch Canal.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.