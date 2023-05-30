The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
North Central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
East Central Power County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of
1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pocatello and Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.