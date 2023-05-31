The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is likely.

Excessive rainfall over the Badger burn scar may result in debris

flows along Rock Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,

vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of West Central Cassia County

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rock slides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.