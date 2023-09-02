TONIGHT: A few stray showers will be across the region for the evening and late-night hours tonight. The rain showers become a lot more widespread and scattered during the overnight hours. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures go down to the 50’s.

TOMORROW: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected for everyone throughout the entirety of Sunday. It will start in the early morning hours and continue all the way Sunday overnight into Monday. In the process of collecting so much rain, flash flooding is possible anywhere. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures decrease into the upper 60’s and 70’s.

LONG TERM: Widespread rain showers and storms persist into Monday. Rain showers aren’t expected to start clearing up until Monday evening. By the end of Monday, most local areas are looking at collecting between a half inch to an entire inch and a half of rainfall. A few localized areas could even receive more rain than that. A few leftover, stray showers are left for Tuesday everywhere and for Wednesday in central ID only. Dry conditions are back everywhere by Thursday and they should persist into next weekend. Winds will look to be breezy for Wednesday with the rest of the days having fairly calm winds. High temperatures drop a lot on Monday all the way down to the 50’s and lower 60’s. High’s then increase back into the 70’s and lower 80’s by Thursday and Friday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT for Portions of eastern and southeast Idaho, including the following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains and Upper Snake River Plain.