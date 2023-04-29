DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says the Mississippi River is cresting in Iowa as areas along the river continue to brace for flooding. The weather service said Saturday the crest in Dubuque is expected to reach 23 to 24 feet. The service said the levels would come close to crests records set in 2001 and 1993. The river is expected to crest at 21.6 feet Monday further downriver in the Quad Cities. The floodwaters have closed some roads and parks along the river. Officials in towns along the river say they are optimistic they will escape severe flooding this year, thanks to improved floodwalls and other prevention measures.

