* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

county, Madison.

* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Rapid snowmelt

has lead to flooded and washed out roadways. Low-water crossings

are inundated with water and may not be passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 655 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the

warned area.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.