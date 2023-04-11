* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Madison.
* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Rapid snowmelt
has lead to flooded and washed out roadways. Low-water crossings
are inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 655 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
warned area.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
