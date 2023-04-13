* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

counties, Bonneville and Jefferson.

* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 244 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the

warned area.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Roberts, Osgood and Kettle Butte.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.