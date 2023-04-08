* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.

* WHERE…In Jefferson County, west of Interstate 15, from county

line to 400 North.

* WHEN…Until 600 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and

flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas

of slow moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 843 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the

warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of South Central Jefferson County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.