* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Henrys Fork near Rexburg.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of farmland near the river

will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream

to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and

some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough

Access will be under water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:15 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.

– Forecast…The river is forecasted to drop slightly by

tomorrow and then rise back to flood stage by Sunday.

– Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.6 feet on 06/15/2022.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood