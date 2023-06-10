* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Big Lost River below Mackay Reservoir.
* WHEN…From this afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.3 feet, Lowland flooding below Mackay Dam through
the Darlington Flats. US Highway 93 may be impacted at the curve
by Leslie between 3900 North and 4050 North.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:45 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM MDT Saturday was 4.5 feet.
– Forecast…Heavy recent rainfall combined with high mountain
snowmelt has caused high inflows into the Mackay reservoir,
prompting higher releases downstream. We remain in a wet
weather pattern. Today and tomorrow afternoon into early
evening models are showing lighter rainfall. However, Monday
and Tuesday in the afternoon/early evening models continue to
show moderate to heavy rainfall. This will likely result in
higher river inflows into the reservoir. Wednesday through
Friday models are still showing afternoon rainfall but
rainfall amounts look to be fairly light. So a downward trend
in river flows upstream of the reservoir by Howell are
expected by later in the week.
– Flood stage is 4.3 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.4 feet on 06/28/2010.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
