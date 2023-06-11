* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches
near the river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 9.2 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Sunday was 9.3 feet.
– Forecast…The river will remain steady or slowly fall for
the next several days, but will remain in minor flood stage.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.4 feet on 05/19/1975.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
