* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring. The river MAY crest just into

moderate flood stage midweek.

* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.

* WHEN…Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along Cedar,

War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in

Hailey which may be inaccessible. FLooding in Riverview Drive area

of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may

be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).

Gimlet subdivision will have some residents with flooding issues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 5.3 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:45 AM MDT Sunday was 5.5 feet.

– Forecast…The river will slowly rise early this week, and

MAY crest just into MODERATE FLOOD STAGE midweek. Otherwise,

the river will remain in minor flood stage for the next

several days.

– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.4 feet on 06/07/1975.

