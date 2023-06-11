* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of
Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downstream to the Big Lost
River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 6.0 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM MDT Sunday was 6.1 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain right around minor
flood stage for the next few days. Any heavy rainfall in the
area may lead to spikes or rises along the creek.
– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.9 feet on 05/06/2022.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.