* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of

Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downstream to the Big Lost

River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 6.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:00 AM MDT Sunday was 6.1 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain right around minor

flood stage for the next few days. Any heavy rainfall in the

area may lead to spikes or rises along the creek.

– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

5.9 feet on 05/06/2022.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood